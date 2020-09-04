Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,099 Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,099 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 22.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 13.2% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

ING stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. ING Groep NV has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ING Groep NV will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

