Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 864 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 43.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.64.

In other Xylem news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,711.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.12. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

