H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.03 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 871.04%. The business’s revenue was up 299.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.
Shares of H & R Block stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. H & R Block has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $25.44.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.
About H & R Block
H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.
See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.