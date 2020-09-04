H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.03 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 871.04%. The business’s revenue was up 299.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Shares of H & R Block stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. H & R Block has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $25.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. H & R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

