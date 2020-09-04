Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The business had revenue of $380.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SPWH opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $749.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.83. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $18.46.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $99,039.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $304,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $311,664.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,177 shares in the company, valued at $672,336.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPWH. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.