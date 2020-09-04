Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 20,755 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,755 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Juniper Networks by 328.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,125 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 33.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Juniper Networks by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 43.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at $1,096,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CSFB restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $167,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

