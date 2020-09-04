Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bunge by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 15,912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bunge by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74,882 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $1,448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bunge by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 93,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Bunge by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 43,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $45.76 on Friday. Bunge Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Bunge’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Several analysts have commented on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

In related news, Director Vinita Bali acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,556.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

