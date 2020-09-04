Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Announces Earnings Results

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software updated its FY 2021

GWRE stock opened at $117.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.90, a PEG ratio of 59.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.10. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 7,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $784,462.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $151,889.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,573.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,011. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

