BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by 28.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

