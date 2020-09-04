Steven K. Wilson Sells 7,143 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $300,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,935,818. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after acquiring an additional 111,707 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,009,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

