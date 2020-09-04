4,402 Shares in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5,482.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17.

