James Totton Sells 1,351 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP James Totton sold 1,351 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $204,055.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,237 shares in the company, valued at $186,836.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Totton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, James Totton sold 21,875 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $3,251,937.50.

EVBG stock opened at $136.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -65.62 and a beta of 0.46. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $165.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.13.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $68,685,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 944,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,502,000 after purchasing an additional 493,184 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 302,403 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,429,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,179,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

