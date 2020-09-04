James Totton Sells 1,351 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP James Totton sold 1,351 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $204,055.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,237 shares in the company, valued at $186,836.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Totton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 5th, James Totton sold 21,875 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $3,251,937.50.

EVBG stock opened at $136.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -65.62 and a beta of 0.46. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $165.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.13.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $68,685,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 944,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,502,000 after purchasing an additional 493,184 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 302,403 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,429,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,179,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

James Totton Sells 1,351 Shares of Everbridge Inc Stock
James Totton Sells 1,351 Shares of Everbridge Inc Stock
Urban Outfitters, Inc. CFO Sells $240,000.00 in Stock
Urban Outfitters, Inc. CFO Sells $240,000.00 in Stock
Overstock.com Now Covered by Analysts at BofA Securities
Overstock.com Now Covered by Analysts at BofA Securities
Graco Inc. Holdings Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL
Graco Inc. Holdings Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL
Blair William & Co. IL Invests $749,000 in Black Hills Corp
Blair William & Co. IL Invests $749,000 in Black Hills Corp
Blair William & Co. IL Sells 703 Shares of ANSYS, Inc.
Blair William & Co. IL Sells 703 Shares of ANSYS, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report