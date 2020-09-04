Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CFO Sells $240,000.00 in Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at $202,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $23.85 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.