Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Now Covered by Analysts at BofA Securities

Stock analysts at BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OSTK. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of OSTK opened at $73.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.20 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $214,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at $124,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,764 shares of company stock worth $830,082. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Overstock.com by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,944,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,276,000 after purchasing an additional 300,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Overstock.com by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 278,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 91,870 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Overstock.com by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 210,922 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,772,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

