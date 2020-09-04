Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Holdings Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Graco were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Graco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,491,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,962,000 after acquiring an additional 44,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Graco by 54.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,051 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 7.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,329,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,268,000 after acquiring an additional 239,484 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 15.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,612,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,375,000 after acquiring an additional 345,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,678,000 after acquiring an additional 71,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of GGG opened at $58.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.62. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,090 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $355,838.70. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $10,005,810.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,717,110.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470,229 shares of company stock worth $25,979,760. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.