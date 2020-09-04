Blair William & Co. IL Invests $749,000 in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 41.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2,428.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Black Hills Corp has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $87.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

In other Black Hills news, CEO Linden R. Evans purchased 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,113 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,048.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.