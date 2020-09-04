Blair William & Co. IL Sells 703 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 21.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,159,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $7,340,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 60.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total transaction of $716,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra upgraded shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.29.

Shares of ANSS opened at $332.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $354.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

