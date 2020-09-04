Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Repligen were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 3,515.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,031,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,508,000 after buying an additional 6,836,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Repligen by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,368,000 after purchasing an additional 32,598 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Repligen by 497.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,710,000 after purchasing an additional 816,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,307,000 after purchasing an additional 56,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Repligen by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,788,000 after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total value of $768,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,177.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 18,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,154,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,450,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,897. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $147.97 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $72.32 and a one year high of $159.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 130.05, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

RGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

