Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.11% of Codexis worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Codexis by 23.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Codexis by 335.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 23.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Codexis in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $817.13 million, a P/E ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $18.87.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $109,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,285.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $31,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CDXS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

