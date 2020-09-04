Blair William & Co. IL Sells 840 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $944,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.80.

TDY stock opened at $318.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.96. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.73 and a 200-day moving average of $322.27.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

