Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Waters were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Waters by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $5,260,200.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,481 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.22.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $208.99 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

