30,162 Shares in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in PPL by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 22,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in PPL by 3.3% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 67,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 43,957 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,569,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,387,000 after buying an additional 1,237,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 294,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. Mizuho downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays cut PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.