Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 198,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CBRE Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 38,197 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in CBRE Group by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 347,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after buying an additional 106,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,027,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,861,755.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $887,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,482.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,202 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,735 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

NYSE CBRE opened at $48.62 on Friday. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

