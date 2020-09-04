Blair William & Co. IL Sells 160,195 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,195 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO opened at $5.37 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWO. Raymond James cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

