Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,083 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,065,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,897,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 51.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,553,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,753,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 210.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,452,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after buying an additional 984,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 130.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,778,000 after purchasing an additional 716,460 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.99. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $170,847.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,047. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

