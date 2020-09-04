Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4,078.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,416,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $688,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,951,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Quanta Services by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,316,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,117 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $42,779,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 842,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. Quanta Services Inc has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $53.61.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.