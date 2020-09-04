Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,185,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,526,000 after purchasing an additional 175,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,238 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,497,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,298 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $723,683,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,673,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $136.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

