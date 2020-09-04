Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.14% of Boingo Wireless worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 78.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at $117,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WIFI shares. BidaskClub cut Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

In other news, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $324,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $119,869.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,091 shares in the company, valued at $659,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. Analysts expect that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

