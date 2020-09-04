Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 65.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,032 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Westrock were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Westrock by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Westrock by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Westrock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 129,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Westrock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 46,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Westrock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 88,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.51. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Westrock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

