Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 107.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 141.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.9% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 8,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 43,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.79.

NYSE:O opened at $64.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.2335 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.