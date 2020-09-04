Blair William & Co. IL Has $827,000 Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,882 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.12% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 192.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 238.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WLKP. Tudor Pickering upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

WLKP opened at $20.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $725.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

