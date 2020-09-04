Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 778 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 29.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 338.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SBA Communications by 15.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

SBAC stock opened at $306.77 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $323.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.46.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

