JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 2,863.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 65.3% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period.

Shares of BBJP opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30.

