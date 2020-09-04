Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $255,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,104,000 after purchasing an additional 446,111 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $56,469,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,899,000 after purchasing an additional 329,228 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 53.6% in the first quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 857,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,022,000 after purchasing an additional 299,030 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,832,000 after purchasing an additional 235,559 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI opened at $204.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.35. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Melius lowered Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

