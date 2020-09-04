Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 158,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 72,895 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 25,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WES stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 3.84. Western Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $671.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WES. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Capital One Financial downgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

