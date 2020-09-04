Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 5.89%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $137.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $1,298,190.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $10,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 475,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,148,604.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Five Below from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Five Below from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.60.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

