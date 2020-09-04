Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTON. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Peloton from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $82.28 on Friday. Peloton has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $92.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

In other Peloton news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $2,994,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $7,478,798.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

