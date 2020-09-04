Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 3,905 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAXN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 29.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,144,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,339,000 after buying an additional 260,140 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 50.7% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,027,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,684,000 after buying an additional 345,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,004,000 after buying an additional 71,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 167.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,443,000 after buying an additional 393,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 474,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,595,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $78,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,247.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,199 shares of company stock valued at $285,999. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAXN stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.25.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

