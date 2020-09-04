Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 3,412 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.39, for a total value of $2,007,586.68. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 10,838 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.59, for a total value of $6,595,898.42. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,405 shares of company stock valued at $113,100,147. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.46.

Shares of REGN opened at $577.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $620.72 and a 200-day moving average of $557.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

