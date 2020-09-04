Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Cut by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.5% of Gs Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,368.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,768.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.77, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,186.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,536.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

