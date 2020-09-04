Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in WPP during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in WPP by 2,294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in WPP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPP opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wpp Plc has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6594 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPP shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

WPP Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

