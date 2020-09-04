Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 59.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 89,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXST. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at $287,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $282,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NXST opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.85. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $133.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.