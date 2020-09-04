Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 758.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 575.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PKG opened at $105.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.45. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

