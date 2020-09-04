Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 708,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,922 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.17% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 53.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $763.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

