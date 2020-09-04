Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $698,000 Stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RFI opened at $12.75 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

