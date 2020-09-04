Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,534,000 after buying an additional 142,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,242,000 after buying an additional 2,138,282 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,118,000 after buying an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,212 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,368,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Stephens increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

DFS stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

