DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Holdings Decreased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in DTE Energy by 401.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in DTE Energy by 852.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 61.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE opened at $119.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.34. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

