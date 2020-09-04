Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Position Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 209.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 74.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $38,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.30. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $98.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Datadog from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 219,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $19,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,568,736.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $4,196,651.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,350,785 shares of company stock valued at $205,246,455 in the last 90 days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

