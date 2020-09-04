Prudential Financial Inc. Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65,460 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 328.6% in the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,494,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212,855 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 111.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,136,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,472 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Western Union in the first quarter worth approximately $32,200,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in The Western Union by 1,153.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,255,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 164.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,589,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities upgraded The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

