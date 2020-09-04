Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,346 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Exponent worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Exponent by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,430 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $199,211.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 20,460 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $1,683,858.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,911,108. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.15. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $84.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 23.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPO. BidaskClub cut shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exponent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.