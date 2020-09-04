Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 123,791 Shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,791 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of AZZ worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,067,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,708,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,037,000 after purchasing an additional 114,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,783 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 629,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ken Lavelle acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.83 per share, for a total transaction of $169,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $289,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,438.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23. AZZ Inc has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.41). AZZ had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on AZZ to $44.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

